Woman found shot in car outside of Los Cerritos Center

An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot inside of a car outside of the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall on Saturday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Los Cerritos Center at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators on scene near where a woman was found shot outside of the Los Cerritos Center on Saturday Jan. 18, 2025. KCAL News

They arrived and found a woman who was not conscious or breathing.

Neither her condition nor information on if the woman was taken to a nearby hospital were provided.

She has not yet been identified.

No information was provided on a possible suspect or motive.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where a large area was taped off as police investigated.