Woman found dead in Long Beach; investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Long Beach after officers responded to a call in the downtown area early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 12:47 a.m. to the 200 block of East Bay Street regarding a death investigation.

When they arrived, personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures at the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman pending notification of next of kin.