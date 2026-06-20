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Woman found dead in Long Beach; investigation underway

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
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Iris Salem

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Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Long Beach after officers responded to a call in the downtown area early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 12:47 a.m. to the 200 block of East Bay Street regarding a death investigation.

When they arrived, personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures at the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman pending notification of next of kin.

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