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Woman fatally shot in Norwalk; investigation underway

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
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Iris Salem

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A woman was fatally shot in Norwalk, and an investigation was underway Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called in to investigate. As of now, no suspect has been identified, and officials have not released further details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

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