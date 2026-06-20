Woman fatally shot in Norwalk; investigation underway

A woman was fatally shot in Norwalk, and an investigation was underway Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 11000 block of Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were called in to investigate. As of now, no suspect has been identified, and officials have not released further details.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).