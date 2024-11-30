Watch CBS News
Woman fatally shot by man after argument in Hollywood, police say

A man fatally shot a woman in Hollywood following an argument Friday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 6000 block of Barton Avenue, just off of Vine Street, when a man in his 60s approached a 58-year-old woman and they started arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD officers and other emergency responders investigate the scene of a deadly shooting in Hollywood on Nov. 30, 2024.  KCAL News

On Saturday, police said the man fled eastbound on Barton and was still at large.

No other details about what led up to the deadly shooting or any other information has been released by police.

