Woman, child hospitalized after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Panorama City

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a woman and child in Panorama City on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. near Woodman Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but police say that the two victims, a woman and a child, were both struck by the driver. They described the suspect as a woman in her 30s driving a red Honda SUV.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the two victims could be seen as they were loaded into the back of ambulances.

LAPD officers say that the incident is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run and that they have not yet located the suspect.

No further information was provided.