Woman charged with alleged assault of 60-year-old downtown LA hotdog vendor

A 19-year-old woman faces assault charges for allegedly violently attacking a street vendor earlier this month, over a hot dog dispute.

Harmunie Heaven Church of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty on Monday to assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, aggravated battery and vandalism.

The incident took place on June 15, around 3:45 p.m., as the street vendor was selling food on the sidewalk outside the FIGat7th shopping center in downtown Los Angeles.

Church allegedly got into a verbal dispute with the vendor about buying a hot dog, then allegedly began assaulting the 60-year-old, grabbing her by the hair, throwing her to the ground, repeatedly punching her in the head and yelling insults, prosecutors said.

"Street vendors and small business owners deserve to work without fear of violence or intimidation," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

Bail for Church is set at $105,000. If convicted as charged, Church faces up to seven years in prison.

"This was an alleged brutal attack on a member of our community, and we are hopeful the victim makes a full recovery from her injuries. Our office will aggressively prosecute those who target vulnerable victims and small business owners, and we will seek to hold the defendant fully accountable for this senseless act of violence," Hochman said.