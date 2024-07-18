Woman attacked and seriously wounded while walking her newborn baby in Brentwood, police say

A woman was walking her 1-month-old daughter in Brentwood when a man approached her and grabbed her body, allegedly making sexually suggestive gestures before hitting her in the face multiple times, according to police.

Abraham Shily, a 26-year-old Los Angeles man, was arrested Thursday as the suspect in the assault reported earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. He came up to the victim as she pushed her baby in a stroller near Gretna Green Way and Mayfield Avenue around 4:40 p.m., police said, allegedly attacking her and leaving her seriously wounded.

"The suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed her waist with both hands, and simulated sexual activity, so that his hips made physical contact with the victim," the LAPD new release states. "The victim turned around and struck the suspect in the face, who then struck the victim in the face multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain serious injuries."

The attacker then ran away towards Montana Avenue, police said.

Detectives later identified Shily as the suspect and took him into custody, booking him on suspicion of felony battery.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Los Angeles Robbery Detective Yagubyan at 213-399-0135. Calls during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.