Woman arrested in connection with series of fires in Sherman Oaks area

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a number of suspicious fires that broke out in the Sherman Oaks area overnight.

Firefighters were dispatched to a blaze that broke out near Mark's Garden, a flower shop in the 13800 block of Ventura Boulevard, at around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday. As the fire continued to grow, the flames extended into the flower shop and caused damage to both the interior and exterior of the store.

"I thought, when I saw the fire, I figured the whole block was up," said Tom Herriman, who owns a nearby business.

Luckily, Los Angeles Fire Department crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to adjacent buildings.

Nearly an hour later, firefighters were again dispatched to a fire, this time outside of a home in the 4600 block of North Nagle Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning. None of the family of three living inside were injured.

Los Angeles Police Department ivestigators determined that both of the fires were intentionally set. As a result, they arrested 36-year-old woman Jacqueline Whatley.

They disclosed that she had just been arrested on Saturday for vandalism, after she drove a car into a building. However, she was released shortly after her arrest with no bail.

"She was released on her own recognizance, which means that no bail figure was set and she was just free to go," said Anna Osipov, a defense attorney who has a practice near Mark's Garden. "Just given a piece of paper with promise to appear on her court date."

Records show that Whatley was released just six hours after her first arrest on Saturday, under Los Angeles County's new zero-bail policy.

"As a member of the County of Los Angeles, I'm concerned. I think that certain things need to be taken more seriously," Osipov said. "As a defense attorney, I'm wondering if that was correct."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says that the case has been sent back to LAPD for further investigation and that she was released by officers.

She is currently behind bars on $1 million bail.