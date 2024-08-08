Woman arrested for intentionally running over puppy in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police have arrested a woman who was caught on camera as she appeared to intentionally run over a two-month-old puppy on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Dahl Lane between Shawnee Drive and Mohawk Drive as an older model Chevrolet Suburban drove through a neighborhood, police said.

A picture of the suspect's Chevrolet Suburban as it fled a Santa Ana neighborhood after intentionally running over a two-month-old puppy on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Santa Ana Police Department

"The Suburban stops, and the driver exits the vehicle and appears to let a dog out of the vehicle," said Santa Ana Police Department officials on X. "One minute later, the driver intentionally runs over the dog and drives away."

Police say that a good Samaritan heard the injured dog in distress and ran to render aid.

At the same time, the driver returned to the spot where she ran the dog over, and instead of stopping to help fled from the area.

"Our Animal Control Officers rushed the 2-month-old female Rottweiler to a local animal hospital where it underwent emergency surgery," police said. "The puppy sustained a broken rip cage, but she is expected to make a full recovery and is currently at the Orange County Animal Shelter."

After releasing their initial press release, police provided an update to report that the unidentified woman turned herself into the police department.

The two-month-old puppy that was intentionally run over by a woman in Santa Ana on Wednesday, Aug. 7 Santa Ana Police Department

She has been arrested and booked on animal cruelty charges.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact SAPD investigators at (714) 245-8211.