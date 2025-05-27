Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Canyon Lake

A woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart in Canyon Lake that left two people injured over the weekend, according to Riverside County deputies.

They were dispatched to Canyon Lake Drive and Gray Fox Drive at around 5 p.m. on Saturday after learning of a major-injury crash in the area, according to a release from RSO.

"Upon arrival, deputies located two injured female adults who were treated at the scene by the Canyon Lake Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the release said.

While investigating, detectives learned that a woman driving a black Kia SUV struck a golf cart from behind as they both drove southbound on Canyon Lake Drive.

Instead of stopping to help, the woman fled from the scene. Witnesses were able to provide investigators with enough information that led them to identify 44-year-old Misty Farrand as the driver.

She was arrested on Monday and booked for felony hit and run. She was released later that day on $25,000 bail.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact deputies at (951) 245-3300.