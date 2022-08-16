Woman arrested after setting fire, barricading inside 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire area

A woman was arrested after destroying the inside of a 7-Eleven convenience store she was barricaded inside of in the Mid-Wilshire area late Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, the half-clothed woman entered the store at around 9 p.m. armed with a knife.

As customers inside the store fled from the area, and an employee locked themself in the office, the woman began to trash the area. She was reportedly throwing items, breaking windows and various other objects before blocking the front door of the store to prevent officers from entering. The employee was able to escape from the store at an unknown time.

At some point, the woman lit a fire, where large flames could be seen escaping from the windows of the store.

Officers were able to run into the store and take her into custody without further incident, ending the situation without any known injuries.