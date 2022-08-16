Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested after setting fire, barricading inside 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police arrest woman who barricaded herself inside 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire
Police arrest woman who barricaded herself inside 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire 00:45

A woman was arrested after destroying the inside of a 7-Eleven convenience store she was barricaded inside of in the Mid-Wilshire area late Monday evening. 

snapshot-74.jpg

According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, the half-clothed woman entered the store at around 9 p.m. armed with a knife. 

As customers inside the store fled from the area, and an employee locked themself in the office, the woman began to trash the area. She was reportedly throwing items, breaking windows and various other objects before blocking the front door of the store to prevent officers from entering. The employee was able to escape from the store at an unknown time. 

At some point, the woman lit a fire, where large flames could be seen escaping from the windows of the store. 

Officers were able to run into the store and take her into custody without further incident, ending the situation without any known injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 6:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.