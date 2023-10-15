Woman accused of ramming vehicle into 2 businesses in Los Feliz 'multiple times'
A woman was taken into custody this weekend after allegedly ramming her vehicle into two businesses in Los Feliz.
The incident was reported around 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Hillhurst Avenue where a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Yen Sushi & Sake operate.
There, police said they responded to a call of a vehicle driving into a business "multiple times."
When they arrived, they took the female driver into custody in connection with a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
