Woman accused of intentionally causing deadly Rancho Cucamonga crash

An Oceanside woman has been accused of intentionally causing a traffic collision in the Inland Empire that led to the death of another woman and injured three others, including an infant, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies in Rancho Cucamonga were dispatched at about 8:58 p.m. on reports of a crash at the intersection of Day Creek Boulevard and Wilson Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a three-vehicle collision. The driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as 32-year-old Julia Kunkel, was injured and uncooperative, authorities said.

Another vehicle involved contained four occupants. All four were transported to a local hospital.

Of those occupants, one, a 40-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Leslie De Belen. The three other occupants, including a 6-month-old infant, were treated for injuries, but their current conditions weren't specified.

The single occupant of the third vehicle was uninjured.

As investigations into the crash ensued, the sheriff's department determined that Kunkel allegedly struck the vehicle containing De Belen intentionally.

Authorities said Kunkel will be arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder once she's medically cleared to be released from the hospital.

No additional details were immediately made available.