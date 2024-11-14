Woman accused of impersonating a nurse at 2 Los Angeles County hospitals, police say

Burbank police arrested a Virginia woman for allegedly impersonating a nurse at at least two Los Angeles County hospitals.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center hired 44-year-old Amanda Leeann Porter as a nurse earlier this year, unaware that she did not hold a nursing license and is currently on federal probation for fraud. Between April 8 and May 8, Porter cared for roughly 60 patients before staff discovered she was impersonating a real registered nurse who did not live in California, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Porter received two paychecks before the hospital fired her. During their investigation, Burbank police discovered that Porter had been arrested by the LA County Sheriff's Department for a similar violation at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.

The LA County District Attorney charged Porter with three felonies: identity theft, false impersonation and grand theft.

She has been arraigned and is currently being held without bail.

Detectives believe other local hospitals hired Porter after she allegedly used false identities.

The department urged anyone with information on similar instances in Southern California to call their local law enforcement agency or Burbank police Detective Arias at (818) 238-3210. Investigators said that tips can be submitted anonymously.