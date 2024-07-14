Ahead of RNC in Wisconsin, state officials decry "horrific act" after Trump assassination attempt

Milwaukee mayor previews GOP convention Milwaukee mayor previews Republican National Convention 04:17

MILWAUKEE – With the Republican National Convention set to kick off in Milwaukee on Monday as scheduled, Wisconsin officials are decrying the attempted assassination of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Trump claimed he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear" Saturday. The former president was seen with blood coming from his ear while being taken from the stage by Secret Service agents.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said his staff was "in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC" in the wake of the incident, which he called a "horrific act of violence."

"My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation," Evers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans."

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called Saturday's events "a dark moment for our country."

"Glad President Trump is safe and our brave law enforcement officers acted quickly to avoid further bloodshed," Vos posted on X. "I'm praying for President Trump and call on our nation to come together and denounce this cowardly attack on democracy."

A joint statement issued by RNC chair Michael Whatley, along with Trump campaign senior advisers, said Trump "looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."

Sources have told CBS News that plans are underway to expand the perimeter of the Republican National Convention, to create larger buffer zones around the events.

The Department of Homeland Security and the federal government classify the RNC as a "SEAR-1" event. Those are defined as "significant events with national and/or international importance that require extensive federal interagency support."

The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed that at least two dozen states and the District of Columbia would be sending officers to the RNC.

The U.S. Secret Service is the leading coordinating agency for next week's events.

The Milwaukee County Republican Party announced they plan to hold a vigil ahead of the RNC at Zeidler Park, to both gather in prayer and register voters.

Nicole Sganga contributed to this report.