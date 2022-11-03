Winter weather across the Southland brings snow to mountains

Some of our local mountains are covered in snow. Southern California is starting to dry out Thursday from a cold, slow-moving storm that rolled through the region bringing much-needed rain and creating slick and dangerous driving conditions on freeways and streets.

Rain-soaked many parts of the Southland Wednesday, even flooding streets in isolated areas with brief downpours, while also driving down temperatures that brought snow to mountain areas.

The colder temperatures and snow prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for the Los Angeles County Mountains that will be in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said mountain areas could get up to two inches of snow, accompanied by winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting up to 45 miles per hour.