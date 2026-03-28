4 hospitalized after 5-car crash in Winnetka

At least four people were hospitalized after a five-car crash in Winnetka late Saturday night.

It happened at around 9:55 p.m. in the 20200 block of W. Vanowen Street, Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but firefighters said that a 40-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition and another patient whose gender was not immediately noted was in serious condition. Two other people were hospitalized in fair condition, they noted.

All four of the people were hospitalized following the crash, firefighters said.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where multiple severely mangled cars were seen in the middle of the street as dozens of onlookers watched first responders in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

No further information was provided as investigators began working to determine what led up to the crash.