Wind advisory in effect for parts of Los Angeles County into Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Los Angeles County, as high-powered winds move through the area.

Mountainous regions of L.A. County, including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton and Mount Wilson were affected by the advisory, which was expected to last through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Winds ranging between 15 and 25 miles per hour were expected, with some potential gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Some of the strongest winds were expected in the I-5 corridor.

NWS officials warned residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant while driving and secure outdoor objects.