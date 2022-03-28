Wind Advisory in effect for Antelope Valley, parts of LA County

A wind advisory was is in effect Monday for the Antelope Valley and other parts of Los Angeles County as rain fell across the region.

The advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City.

Forecasters are expecting winds from 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in Lancaster and Palmdale in the Antelope Valley until 10 p.m. Monday. Isolated gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in the foothills.

In the Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains, winds from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph, were expected until 10 p.m. Monday.

Southeast winds from 15 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph, are expected.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and cause power outages.