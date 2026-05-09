1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Wilmington pizza restaurant, Los Angeles police say

A man was taken into custody on Saturday for a shooting at Red West Pizza in Wilmington that left one person dead and another hospitalized, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.

It happened at around 5:50 p.m. at the restaurant located in the 600 block of Pacific Coast Highway, police told CBS LA.

An aerial view of the scene outside of Red West Pizza in Wilmington on Saturday, May 9, 2026 following a shooting that left two people hospitalized. CBS LA

Circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation, but police said that two people were taken to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds suffered in the shooting. One of the victims, only identified as a 26-year-old man, was later pronounced dead after succumbing to their injuries, police said.

SkyCal was overhead as one person was put into handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car.

LAPD officers said that the suspect opened fire when the 26-year-old victim was trying to break up a fight between two women.

Neither of the victims nor the suspect has yet been identified, and investigators have not yet provided a possible motive for the shooting.

Aerial footage showed a large perimeter surrounding the restaurant blocked off by crime scene tape as police surveyed the area.

No further information was provided.