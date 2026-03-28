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1 dead, 2 critically injured in Wilmington collision near refinery

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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One person was killed and three others were severely injured during a two-car crash in Wilmington on Saturday night. 

The crash was reported at around 10:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of E. Anaheim Street near the Valero Wilmington Refinery, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found that a 40-year-old woman had been ejected from her car due to the impact of the crash, and that two other people, a 35-year-old woman and an unidentified person, were trapped inside of their vehicle and required extrication. 

Both of the women were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, firefighters said. The second person who was trapped inside of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene by LAFD paramedics. 

Firefighters did not share the condition of the third injured person, nor did they identify the deceased victim. 

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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