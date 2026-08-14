2 teens arrested for allegedly causing $300k in damage at Riverside County schools, church

Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly vandalizing two schools and a church in the Wildomar area over the last two months, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators.

In a news release shared Friday, deputies said that they had received multiple reports of burglaries and vandalism happening at schools in the Lake Elsinore Unified School District.

While investigating the claims, deputies learned that a church in the 34000 block of Monte Vista Drive in Wildomar had also allegedly been burglarized and vandalized.

"Two 16-year-old juveniles from outside of the school district were identified as the suspects responsible for the schools and church," deputies said. "The estimated damage to the locations exceeded $300,000."

Both of the teens were located and arrested on Thursday, according to the RSO release. Deputies said that one of the suspects was arrested in the 16000 block of Lakeshore Drive, and that while executing a search warrant, they located the second suspect and took him into custody as well.

Each of the teens was booked into Juvenile Hall for vandalism and burglary charges.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Pohlman at 951-245-3300.