Wildlife officials track mountain lion through Santa Monica neighborhood

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tracked a mountain lion through a Santa Monica neighborhood on Friday.

CDFW staff said residents first spotted the mountain lion at 714 14th Street in the morning. State biologists, local animal control officers and law enforcement coordinated to locate it in the neighborhood. After assessing the scene and the animal for several hours, biologists determined that it would be best to capture and collar the mountain lion before relocating it out of the neighborhood.

At around 3:40 p.m., CDFW found the mountain lion and fired several tranquilizer darts at it. They believe that at least one dart struck the lion, and authorities are waiting for the animal to fall asleep.

The Santa Monica Police Department urged nearby residents to stay indoors. Authorities have not reported any injuries.