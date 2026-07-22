California utility companies criticized for ad campaign aimed at protecting wildfire victims

A new ad campaign from an organization funded by California's largest private utility companies has drawn sharp criticism from wildfire survivors.

On its website, the group "Wildfire Victims First" urged homeowners to take action and enter personal information to fight against rising insurance costs.

Advocacy organizations such as Joy Chen's Every Fire Survivor's Network called Wildfire Victims First and the ad campaign a concerted effort by SoCal Edison, PG&E, and SDG&E to lobby lawmakers to shield power companies from large settlements.

"It's a fake wildfire group, and it's actually funded by the companies that start wildfires," said Chen, who lives in Altadena, the neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire. "It's about trying to advance their policies demanding even more protections."

Wildfire Victims First said the group's main goal is to protect victims from predatory lawyers.

"Shockingly, trial attorneys can take up to 40% of wildfire victims' settlement awards," spokesperson Nathan Click said. "More than 250 organizations have joined our coalition — including local firesafe councils, organized labor and housing advocates."

Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court called the effort "offensive" to wildfire victims.

"They need to drop this name, and the legislators need not to deal with them," Court said. "I think it's completely outrageous that wildfire survivors have to worry about their identities being appropriated by the utilities that caused the wildfire that put them out of their home."

Chen said her main concern is that Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers will cave to the utilities and grant them limits on payouts, pain-and-suffering claims, and attorney fees.

"Oh, we might go bankrupt, so we need more money from customers; that's what this group is all about now," Chen said.

CBS LA reached out to the governor's office for comment about Chen's claims but did not receive a response.