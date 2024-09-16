Wild video shows woman pepper-spraying group of teens at Taco Bell in Carson

The wild moments that a woman approached a group of teenagers at a Taco Bell in Carson last week and confronted them before attacking them with a can of pepper spray in hand were all caught on video, leading to her arrest.

According to some people familiar with the situation, the incident has been boiling over for months, staring with two high school girls who were fighting over a boy.

It suddenly escalated into violence however last Wednesday, when one of the girl's mothers got involved.

The video shows the woman approaching the group of teenagers, shouting at them inside of the restaurant, while some of the teenagers answer back.

"You ask me do I fight kids?" the woman can be heard saying as she pepper-sprays the girls. Moments later, multiple brawls break out around the store, and she can be seen as she throws punches.

The girls say that everyone involved in the incident, minus the woman, was a minor.

"Everybody that tried to help us also got pepper-sprayed, everybody in there," said Audrey Baker, one of the victims of the attack. "If not a Taco Bell worker, was a child. So, everybody else that got pepper-sprayed was also a minor."

They say that they were surprised from the very beginning since an adult showed up to get involved in their business, which they say wasn't that big of a deal in the first place.

"We got pepper-sprayed for no reason, cause we're trying to be good friends and help our friends," said Jaylinn Denan, another of the victims.

They say that there had been some trash talk between groups at different high schools in the Carson area, when one of the girls called their mother, who came in with the can of pepper spray already in hand.

'It wasn't anything for the mom to have come up there and did what she did," Baker said.

On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies say that the woman in the video has been arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Other parents of the victims say that they want the Los Angeles County District Attorney to file felony charges.

"This is not something that they deserve," said Vanessa Rodriguez, mother of one of the teenagers attacked last week. "Two of the girls are on the basketball team and one is super injured. This is possibly, can end her career and she's super mentally distraught right now and that situation. These girls are so traumatized and afraid of everything that's happening."

Despite the announcement that the woman was taken into custody, authorities have not yet identified her.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries that occurred as a result of the incident and how many of the people involved were minors.