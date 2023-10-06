Wild burros of Inland Empire prompt local action

The Inland Empire is grappling with a growing issue as a thousand wild burros roam freely through the region. Local animal control agencies have been granted permission to address the situation, aiming to ensure safety for both the animals and residents.

The burros, in search of food, have ventured into neighborhoods, often finding scraps in trash cans or being fed carrots by well-meaning residents. While their presence initially brought joy to some, it has resulted in dangerous traffic accidents as the burros wander onto roads.

A new law has been enacted to mitigate these risks and protect both the wild animals and the public. It empowers Riverside and San Bernardino counties to partner with animal rescues and sanctuaries for safer handling and humane relocation efforts.

The measures are met with questions from animal lovers regarding the relocation process and preservation efforts. Riverside County has already deployed flashing signs warning drivers of potential burro crossings and prohibited feeding the animals.