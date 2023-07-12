Wiener dogs prep for race day Saturday at Los Alamitos

Wiener dogs suited in racing vests lined up in the starting boxes, and 3-2-1, were let loose to practice their sprints or meanderings to the finish line to prep for this weekend's big race -- the 26th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals.

Los Alamitos Race Course hosts the annual event where this year,108 dachshunds are set to compete July 15 for the $1000 first-place prize.

The dachshunds range in age from four months to 14 years old and two-year-old defending champion Paisley is back to see if she can do it again this year. Danielle and Oscar Ramos said they didn't train Paisley last year and were surprised when she took first place.

Defending champion, Paisley, with Danielle and Oscar Ramos Los Alamitos Race Course

And what motivates her to sprint so fast to the finish line? "Me," said Danielle Ramos. "She loves her mom, and I have treats and toys and stuff, but it's mainly me."

Freeze-dried chicken gets 9-month-old Oakley motivated. Coleman and Rylee Vanderhorst are on team Oakley, and hope for a top finish.

"There are a lot of fast competitors out here. I'm not sure, but I think he will definitely be on the podium. I'm not sure about winning, but you can always hope," said Coleman Vanderhorst.

Oakley rests after practicing some sprints for Saturday's Wiener Nationals Los Alamitos Race Course

The Wiener Nationals take place Saturday, July 15 at Los Alamitos Race Course with prelims starting at 6:30 p.m. and the championship race at 9:15 p.m.

Admission to the track is $3 for adults and free to children 17 and under. Proceeds will benefit the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

Since 1996, the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals has helped raise nearly $300,000 for the Care Center.

Practice session fun at Los Alamitos Race Course as dogs ready for the 26th annual Wiener Nationals Saturday, July 15. Los Alamitos Race Course