Widespread rain headed to Southern California along with high surf

The first typical, non-tropical rain event of the season is headed toward Southern California starting Wednesday, forecasts say.

According to the National Weather Service, the region can expect "lots of action" Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as a low-pressure system rolls in.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Wednesday and Thursday due to chances for rain and isolated thunderstorms across Southern California.

While the start of the region's rain season is Oct. 1, the event is expected to provide around double the rain in a two-day span that Los Angeles typically experiences in all of the month.

"Average rain in LA in October is only 0.58 [inches]," said CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno. "Some areas may get twice that amount over the two-day period."

The bulk of that rainfall is anticipated late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, forecasts show. The rain could continue throughout the day on Thursday and into Friday morning's early hours.

That rainfall is expected to be widespread, with similar totals of around 1 inch hitting inland LA, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to the NWS.

Thunderstorm chances on Thursday could bring those totals higher.

Along the coast, hazardous beach conditions are possible through Thursday night. The NWS issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura, LA, Orange and San Diego counties.

"There is an increased risk of ocean drowning," the NWS said. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore."

Newport Beach is expecting high tides to potentially cause more urban flooding in places like the Balboa Peninsula, similar to events that took place earlier this month.

Forecasters believe flooding concerns are not widespread.

"Thankfully, widespread flooding is not expected, although roads and highways will be much slower than normal because of the rain," Deanno said.