Widespread rain expected to drench parts of Southern California as storm moves into region

A low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest is moving south and it is expected to bring widespread rain to Southern California on Wednesday afternoon.

The rain will continue through the night and into Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms. Forecasters are saying this system will be the biggest storm of the season so far.

CBS LA climatologist Marina Jurica says the rain will start in Ventura County by mid-morning and move through Los Angeles County through the rest of the day.

"Heaviest rain looks to move in late Wednesday through Thursday morning," Jurica said.

Rainfall totals for this storm will be between 1 and 1.5 inches, with some areas in the coastal foothills and slopes getting up to 3 inches. There is concern for some minor flooding and debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

Areas near the Santa Ynez and Santa Mountains will likely get 3 inches of rain. A National Weather Service flood watch is expected to go into effect for those communities later on Wednesday.

The low-pressure system will also bring cooler conditions. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s across most of the region.