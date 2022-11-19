Who are you rooting for? UCLA vs. USC Game Day

Who are you rooting for? Number 7 USC will take on the 16th.-ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in their annual intra-city game.

USC comes into the matchup with a nine-and-one record, while the UCLA Bruins are eight-and-two.

USC will be playing the game for the first time under the leadership of Lincoln Riley, who came to Los Angeles this year after leading the University of Oklahoma. For USC, the game Saturday and the one against Notre Dame will be must-wins for a shot at the college football playoffs.

For UCLA, this will be an opportunity to claim the Victory Bell again after it topped the Trojans in 2021. A win could also give UCLA a shot at the conference championship game.