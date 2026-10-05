1 dead, 2 injured after car drives into Whittier restaurant

One person was killed and two others were injured when a car drove into a burger restaurant between Santa Fe Springs and Whittier on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:25 p.m. at Michael's Super Burgers, which is located in the 11500 block of E. Slauson Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene. They have not yet been publicly identified. Two others were also injured in the crash, one of whom was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The third person suffered minor injuries but declined transport, firefighters said.

It's unclear what caused the crash, which is being investigated by California Highway Patrol detectives.

"I heard a big squeaking noise, like when the tires are trying to stop and the car just went very fast," said Sandra Guzman Aragon. She was working at the flower shop across the street from the restaurant when the crash happened. Her coworker saw the whole thing.

"He witnessed everything. It was a young lady trying to cross the street, pressing the button to cross the street on her little scooter, and she saw the car coming, she backed up and it was already too late," she said. "The car just ran her over and killed her, and there was another lady as well that got hit."

Whittier police and CHP officers had the intersection blocked for several hours as they worked to piece together what led up to the crash.

The driver has not yet been identified as their investigation continues.