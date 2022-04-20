Whittier post office to be renamed, honoring advocate for Vietnam vets

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 20 AM Edition)

The Whittier post office will be officially renamed as the Jose Ramos Post Office during a ceremony Wednesday to honor the late, decorated Army combat medic who worked to establish a day honoring Vietnam War veterans.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Norwalk attended the 11 a.m. ceremony along with Ramos' family.

#HappeningNow Whittier Post Office being dedicated in honor of Jose Ramos @RepLindaSanchez pic.twitter.com/AA07XQ9oH3 — Natashi Garvins (@USPSLAnews) April 20, 2022

Sanchez originally introduced legislation to rename the building following Ramos' death in 2017 from pancreatic cancer.

Former President Donald Trump signed Sanchez's bill honoring Ramos into law on Dec. 13, 2019.

Sanchez called the former Whittier resident "a powerful advocate for veterans in our community, in our state and across the country."

Ramos, a 1968 Purple Heart recipient, worked at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital after the war.

He retired in 1999 and spent much of his time advocating on behalf of veterans.