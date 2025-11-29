Police in pursuit of carjacking suspect in Los Angeles County

Whittier police are in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect in Los Angeles County.

It's unclear where the chase began, but at around 6 p.m., the suspect got onto the 605 Freeway heading southbound from Whittier surface streets. They were driving without headlights on while a Whittier Police Department patrol car followed close behind.

The driver then merged onto the westbound 105 Freeway, where they were seen swerving around other cars on the freeway as SkyCal followed the chase. Just a few minutes later, the suspect exited the freeway in the East Los Angeles area on Garfield Avenue.

At around 6:17 p.m., the suspect sideswiped a Jeep before speeding away along Imperial Highway in the Downey-Norwalk area. They reached nearly 75 miles per hour before getting back onto the 105, this time heading east.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.