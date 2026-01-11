U-Haul truck drives into large crowd in Los Angeles during anti-Iranian regime rally

At least two people were injured when the driver of a moving truck allegedly drove into a large crowd of demonstrators during an anti-Iranian regime protest in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The rally was scheduled for 2 p.m. outside of the Wilshire Federal Building in the 11000 block of Wilshire Boulevard, where thousands of people gathered to show solidarity with the ongoing protests in Iran, which have resulted in more than 500 deaths in violence surrounding the demonstrations, according to U.S.-based activists.

The truck drove into a crowd about a block from the Federal Building near Veteran Avenue and Ohio Avenue, a little before 3:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Paramedics said that two people were treated at the scene but denied transport to the hospital. Firefighters also stated that they were searching for a third person who may have been injured, but they later said there was no additional victim.

The U-Haul truck that was allegedly driven into a crowd during an anti-Iranian regime rally in Westwood on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2025. CBS LA

Authorities have not yet reported any arrests in connection with the incident, but video posted on social media showed LAPD officers detaining a man they pulled from the cab of the truck.

By 4:30 p.m., a large amount of the demonstrators involved in the rally had already begun to leave the area. It was scheduled to end at 4 p.m., according to event organizers.

SkyCal flew over the spot where the truck came to a stop, which was surrounded by a large perimeter of crime scene tape. The cargo area of the truck appeared to be empty as the door was open, with Los Angeles police investigators surveying the area surrounding the truck. The windshield of the truck appeared to be shattered, and shards of glass were seen on the street below the vehicle.

