Watch CBS News
Local News

Body camera footage shows Orange County police saving bedridden woman from house fire

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Body camera video shows the intense moments when Westminster Police Department officers rushed into a burning home and pulled a bedridden woman to safety last week.

The officers were called to a house near Springdale Street and Chinook Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, after learning of the fire, according to an Instagram post from the department. 

"The reporting party stated that they were stuck inside their room due to being partially bedridden, and smoke was entering their room," the post said. 

The video shows officers immediately rushing towards the home, where large flames were seen shooting from the garage and quickly making their way into the residence. The officers then combined efforts to lift the woman out of a window before carrying her to safety. 

The victim was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, police said. 

Orange County Fire Authority crews, who also arrived at the home shortly after the police, were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to surrounding homes. 

There was no word on what caused the fire. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue