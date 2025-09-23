Body camera footage shows Orange County police saving bedridden woman from house fire

Body camera video shows the intense moments when Westminster Police Department officers rushed into a burning home and pulled a bedridden woman to safety last week.

The officers were called to a house near Springdale Street and Chinook Avenue at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, after learning of the fire, according to an Instagram post from the department.

"The reporting party stated that they were stuck inside their room due to being partially bedridden, and smoke was entering their room," the post said.

The video shows officers immediately rushing towards the home, where large flames were seen shooting from the garage and quickly making their way into the residence. The officers then combined efforts to lift the woman out of a window before carrying her to safety.

The victim was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, police said.

Orange County Fire Authority crews, who also arrived at the home shortly after the police, were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to surrounding homes.

There was no word on what caused the fire.