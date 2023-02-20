Watch CBS News
Westlake house fire: Firefighters respond, defend nearby apartments

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A building was burning at 820 S. Bonnie Brae Street in the Westlake neighborhood at 6:30 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

A building was burning at 820 S. Bonnie Brae Street just north of James M. Wood Blvd. in the Westlake neighborhood at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

A fire was reported in the attic at a house at the location. A steeple on top of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The house is reportedly a restored Victorian. L.A. city firefighters were concerned about nearby apartments.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 6:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

