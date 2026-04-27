Woman injured by hit-and-run driver while crossing Westlake District street, LAPD officers say

A woman in her 50s was injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Westlake District street in March and police are seeking help locating the suspect.

It happened on March 18, 2026 at around 7:50 p.m., as the victim was walking westbound across Shatto Street in a marked crosswalk, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say that the woman was struck by a dark-colored car that was driving northbound. Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled from the area in an unknown direction.

"The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and provided first aid medical treatment to the victim," the release said.

The vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a women with injuries in the Westlake District in March 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, according to LAPD's release.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division Officer Herrera at 213-833-3713.