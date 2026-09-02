4 arrested for assaulting family, stealing jewelry at Westfield Culver City shopping center

Culver City police arrested four people on Wednesday for their alleged roles in the assault of a family with two young children at the Westfield Culver City mall earlier this week.

In a news release shared by Culver City PD, officers said they were called to the shopping center, located in the 6000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, around 4:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a group of teenagers harassing shoppers.

Police said that the suspects assaulted a man, leaving him seriously injured, and then robbed his girlfriend of her jewelry. She also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

"Two children were also knocked from their stroller during the robbery," police said.

According to the news release, CCPD investigators quickly worked to identify and locate the suspects, and through reviewing surveillance footage and the leads that followed, they were able to locate four people in Los Angeles who were allegedly connected to the incident.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested two juveniles, 24-year-old Keira Wilis of Los Angeles and 18-year-old Zahier Frazier of Panorama City. Each was booked on suspicion of robbery.

Investigators are still searching for other people who were possibly involved in the attack, according to the release.

Anyone who knows more or who witnessed the incident was asked to contact Investigations Lt. Ryan Thompson at 310-253-6302.