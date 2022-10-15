Westchester Senior Center temporarily closed due to safety concerns

Westchester resident Debra Huston is fed up with the trash, illegal camping and sketchy activity going on in the parking lot at Westchester Park.

"It's time for this to stop," said Huston.

She and other members of the neighborhood council of Westchester-Playa have complained to the city for months about cracking down on a growing encampment that has scared people away from the park.

"We had vicious dogs in the lot," Huston said. "We had fighting in the lot. We had people living here over to the tennis courts and harassing children."

Huston and other residents were disappointed after learning the city temporarily shut down the senior center Tuesday due to safety concerns.

"We have little victories and the new have setbacks," said resident Paula Gerez. "I think one of the major setbacks we've had is closing the senior center at a time when seniors have been shut in because of COVID. They really need the social interaction."

Neighbors said it was a relief to see city crews clearing out parts of the lot earlier this week. However, it was short-lived as many o the unhoused have already returned to the lot.

"Yesterday, the parking looked pretty great," said Gerez. "Today it's starting to fill up again."

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Recreation and Parks said they are working to hire additional staff and hope to reopen the senior center within a week or two. They would not go into detail about possible plans to make the center safer.

While Councilman Mike Bonin's office could not be reached for comment, they have stated in the past that homeless outreach teams have moved over 100 people from the park into housing. The efforts to house those camping in the lot continue.

"I've gotten to know the people that are also living here unhoused and it's really a travesty what's happened," said resident Alexandra Reynolds. "I feel for them too but they just can't be in our parks. That's not a safe place for them, it's not a safe place for our community."

Neighbors said they want the city to hire a security guard for the senior center. It is unclear when the center will reopen.