LAPD officers arrest Westchester peeping supsect

Los Angeles police have arrested an alleged peeper who was previously being sought for looking through the windows of a Westchester property near Loyola Marymount University earlier in October.

Last week, LAPD investigators shared a community alert on Pacific Division social media channels warning the public of the incident, which happened on Oct. 9, 2026, in the 8300 block of Fordham Road. Police said the suspect entered the yard and peered through the windows of a guest house where a 21-year-old woman was living.

Detectives described the man as "bow-legged," about 5-foot-9, and weighing 210 pounds. They said he had previously been arrested for peeping in the neighborhood.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, LAPD officers told CBS LA they arrested the suspect after serving a warrant at his Santa Fe Springs home the day before. They said that when they booked him as Jose Quintero, they found it wasn't his real name. They then identified him as 59-year-old Mario Colis Arenas.

LAPD detectives said they're still working to determine if Arenas is also the suspect in other reported peeping incidents in the area.

After news of his arrest, LA City Councilmember Traci Park, who represents the area, shared a message on social media.

"The creep suspected of peeping into young women's bedrooms is in custody," Park said. "Huge thanks to LAPD Pacific Division for tracking him down."