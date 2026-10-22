LAPD searching for peeping suspect seen in Westchester backyard near LMU

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a peeping suspect last seen in a Westchester backyard near Loyola Marymount University.

Officers said the man was seen on Oct. 9 entering the yard in the 8300 block of Fordham Road and peering into a guest house window where a 21-year-old woman was living. The LAPD said the man was arrested before for peeping in the neighborhood.

They described him as a 58-year-old man who is about 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. Officers said that he is "bow-legged."

Investigators believe he drives a 2002 gold GMC Yukon, sometimes seen towing a trailer.

LAPD officers said the suspect was last seen in the 8300 block of Fordham Road on Oct. 9. LAPD

Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the area, urged residents to stay alert and report anyone matching the description to police.

Residents posted flyers of the suspect and his vehicle on several street signs throughout the neighborhood.