4 people injured in crash on westbound 210 Freeway in Lakeview Terrace

A violent crash on the westbound 210 Freeway in the Lakeview Terrace area blocked all lanes Wednesday morning.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the 210 Freeway at Highway 57. Traffic delays are beginning to form from Sunland to Wheatland.

The California Highway Patrol said four people were taken to the hospital. One person was seen being airflited from the scene in an LAFD helicopter. Their conditions remain unknown.

A kCAL Next Traffic Alert has been issued since the incident is impacting the morning commute. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and plan accordingly.

Debris from the crash is spread out across several lanes on the freeway. Crews are working to clear the roadway.