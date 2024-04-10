Watch CBS News
Shooting at Ramadan event in West Philadelphia leaves 3 injured, 5 in custody, police say

By Tom Dougherty, Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Three people were shot at the end of a Ramadan event with around 1,000 people in attendance in West Philadelphia's Parkside section Wednesday afternoon, according to police. It happened at 47th Street and Girard Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said five people are in custody, including a 15-year-old.  

The 15-year-old was shot by police responding to the scene and taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Bethel said. The 15-year-old was shot by police twice in the shoulder and leg, Bethel said. 

A 22-year-old and another person were also shot. Bethel said the 15-year-old and 22-year-old are both in stable condition. The condition of the third person is not known at this time. Five guns were recovered, Bethel said. 

A child in the area of the shooting was struck by a police car responding to the scene and suffered a broken leg, Bethel said. 

The FBI is on the way to the scene to assist the Philadelphia Police Department and other local partners in the investigation, a spokesperson said. ATF Philadelphia Field Division is also assisting at the scene of the shooting. 

Sen. Bob Casey posted on X that his office has been in touch with local officials about the shooting. 

"My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement," he wrote on X.  

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro posted on X Pennsylvania State Police have been in contact with Philly police and offered "full spot" for the shooting. 

"Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors — and I grieve for every member of the Philadelphia Muslim community whose celebration was shattered by gun violence today," Shapiro wrote in part.  

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said parents looking to reunite with their children can meet with police at Sister Clara Muhammad School at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.  

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of two official holidays celebrated within Islam. 

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims because it marks the end of Ramadan –  the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. 

Where is Parkside in West Philadelphia? 

West Philadelphia's Parkside section is a smaller neighborhood located north of Mill Creek and northwest of University City. 

The east part of Parkside's neighborhood borders Fairmount Park and part of the west borders Overbrook. 

West Philadelphia's Parkside section, where the shooting happened on Wednesday


This is a developing story and will be updated.

