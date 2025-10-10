LAPD warns Jeep Wrangler owners after increase in vehicle thefts

Los Angeles Police Department officers have issued a warning to Westside residents after noticing a "troubling rise" in vehicle thefts, specifically those involving Jeep Wranglers.

Police say that newer model Wranglers are being more frequently targeted, especially in the West Los Angeles region, according to a community alert shared by LAPD's Wilshire Station on social media.

They say that the alleged thieves are breaking windows to gain entry before starting the cars and driving away "within minutes."

"Factory-installed GPS systems are often disabled, making recovery difficult," police noted.

A list of tips was provided to help Jeep owners protect their vehicles. Officers advised people to install a secondary, hidden GPS tracker, use a steering wheel lock or brake pedal lock, park in well-lit areas with security cameras and consider installing an aftermarket kill switch or immobilizer.

"Don't rely solely on factory security systems—they're being bypassed," LAPD said.

Police asked anyone who may know more to contact detectives at 41110@lapd.online or (310) 444-1505.