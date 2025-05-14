West Los Angeles alleged petty thief faces felony charges under new Prop 36 laws

Gathering outside of a Los Angeles 7-Eleven that has been the target of a serial petty thief, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that felony charges have been filed against a theft suspect -- and that Proposition 36 is working.

The convenience store on Olympic Boulevard was targeted by theft 12 times in recent weeks. Owner Jawad Ursani said the same shoplifter would come back again and again, knowing that there were no real consequences.

"Each incident costs us in stolen goods, broken equipment, staff morale, and personal safety," he said.

Hochman said thanks to the new laws outlined in Prop 36, Corry Summerville has been charged with 12 felony counts of petty theft or shoplifting - with two prior convictions, for 12 instances of alleged theft at the Olympic Boulevard 7-Eleven.

Prop 36 allowed for theft of items worth $950 or less to move from a misdemeanor to a felony – if the person has two or more past convictions for certain theft crimes, such as shoplifting, burglary, or carjacking. The proposition passed in November 2024.

Los Angeles Police Department Captain Richard Gabaldon said Summerville has been targeting the same 7-Eleven since May 2022. Over 21 crime reports have been made listing the 39-year-old as a suspect.

Summerville also faces a robbery charge for "violently assaulting an employee after being asked to pay," Gabaldon said. The Jan. 2022 incident was captured on surveillance footage.

"Prior to Prop 36, repeat offenders, like Summerville, were often released and reoffending within days, sometimes hours," Gabaldon said.

Hochman said since Dec. 18, there have been over 1,000 Prop 36 felony arrests. "And that message is starting to be sent, loud and clear," he said.

The district attorney also launched a new "low tech" crime prevention measure, a window warning sticker. He said 10,000 stickers will be distributed to businesses in Los Angeles County that read, "This is a protected business; Thefts will be prosecuted by the retail theft task force." A QR Code is available on the sticker for more information.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman introduces new Warning stickers for LA County businesses. KCAL News



