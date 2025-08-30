Watch CBS News
Local News

Detectives seeking help to identify West Hollywood sexual assault suspect

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are seeking help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in West Hollywood in early August. 

It happened just after midnight on Aug. 13 in the 1200 block of N. Sweetzer Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"The victim was walking ... when the suspect sexually assaulted her," deputies said. 

screenshot-2025-08-30-at-5-13-47-pm.png
A release asking the public for more information on an alleged sexual assault suspect in West Hollywood.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The suspect, who they believe is a man between 18 and 30 years old, is said to be around 5-foot-6 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved sweater and shorts with a light colored stripe. He was also wearing a dark colored driving cap, deputies said. 

In hopes of identifying the man, deputies released a number of photos on Saturday. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue