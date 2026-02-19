Video shows West Hollywood security ambassador punching homeless person

West Hollywood's ambassador program is under scrutiny after a video shows one of the security guards fighting a homeless person.

The video begins just as the security ambassador in West Hollywood Park walks up to the man and starts beating him. The guard continued to punch the man before getting pulled away by another security ambassador.

"It was, first of all, shocking and a little scary that a security ambassador is willing to engage with a homeless or unhoused person in that way," resident Ethan Reynolds said.

Reynolds has been critical of the program in the past three years, after he posted a video showing two ambassadors failing to intervene in a brawl.

"I think it just further accentuates the idea that maybe the ambassadors aren't the best answer for the city of West Hollywood," he said.

The city said it is reviewing the incident. Allied Universal, the company contracted by the city to run the program, said the guard in the video has been removed from the site pending an investigation.

"The City and its contracted partner for the Security Ambassadors program, Allied Universal, are deeply concerned by what is depicted in the video," the city wrote in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously. The City's Community Safety Department has initiated a thorough review and is actively gathering all relevant information to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident."