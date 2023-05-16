West Hollywood marijuana dispensary burglarized by 12 suspects

A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Tuesday morning and thousands of dollars' worth of product was stolen.

According to a security guard at the location at 8477 Sunset Boulevard, just east of La Cienega, about 12 male suspects wearing ski masks broke a window to gain entry, possibly with a large lug-nut, at 4:50 a.m. KCAL News

About $11,000 worth of product in bags of merchandise was stolen, according to the guard.

The suspects fled in two vehicles. No further descriptions were released.