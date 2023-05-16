West Hollywood marijuana dispensary burglarized by 12 suspects
A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Tuesday morning and thousands of dollars' worth of product was stolen.
According to a security guard at the location at 8477 Sunset Boulevard, just east of La Cienega, about 12 male suspects wearing ski masks broke a window to gain entry, possibly with a large lug-nut, at 4:50 a.m.
About $11,000 worth of product in bags of merchandise was stolen, according to the guard.
The suspects fled in two vehicles. No further descriptions were released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.