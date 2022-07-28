West Hollywood 'last call' at bars could be 4 a.m. in the future

West Hollywood 'last call' at bars could be 4 a.m. soon

West Hollywood 'last call' at bars could be 4 a.m. soon

West Hollywood 'last call' at bars could be 4 a.m. soon

Last call could be two hours later in West Hollywood. SB 930 would extend last call to 4 a.m. in seven cities, including West Hollywood, as a test run for five years.

The city agreed to be part of a pilot program if a state bill gets passed. But opponents at a rally Wednesday vowed to stop it.

Advocates against drunk driving and anti-gun violence groups spoke out against SB 930, saying this is the fifth attempt since 2013 to implement a dangerous policy.

They added it would impact the cities around West Hollywood and drunk drivers would be a threat to commuters who leave early in the morning.

Bay Area state Senator Scott Wiener, who sponsored the bill, said bars want this change, it will drive tourism, and help bars economically after COVID closures.

"I think it is a good idea," said Michael Lehron Wednesday in West Hollywood. "I come from New Orleans and out there the bars are open all day, every day."

If the bill does pass it would take several years to implement. A hearing for the bill is in early August.