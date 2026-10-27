West Hollywood takes another step forward with plan to construct city's tallest building

The West Hollywood skyline could look different in the coming years after the city's planning commission recommended a project to build a 34-story apartment building at the former Cemex Hollywood Concrete Plant.

The proposed 514 apartments would be built on N. La Brea Avenue and would become the city's tallest building, and while residents say they need more affordable housing options, they're not sure this much housing is the right fit for their city.

"That's going to be too much," said resident Prince Kufula.

The project, headed by CIM Group, was recently discussed at a Planning Commission Meeting. It would cost about $400 million, but company officials say it would create more jobs in the area.

"Eight hundred residents. Temporary construction employment for hundreds, and permanent employment, we estimate, for 80," said CIM Group representative Lina Lee. "We have designed a project that will make a dent toward West Hollywood's housing needs."

Along with the apartments, CIM Group says the building would have street-level shops and restaurants, a rooftop pool and a video billboard that would generate ad revenue. They said 25% of the apartments would be affordable housing, bringing West Hollywood closer to the state-mandated housing requirements.

"Eighty percent of the citizens of West Hollywood are renters," said Thomas Wagner, a resident. "We badly need more housing."

Other residents say that crime and homelessness in the surrounding area should be prioritized over new housing developments.

"Over here there are homeless people everywhere," Kufula said. "They just see money, money, money, but they don't look at the problem."

The proposal still needs to go before the West Hollywood City Council, and if approved, construction would begin sometime in 2028.